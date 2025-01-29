Liverpool Transfer Window Update: Arne Slot Ready To Make A Move In The Window If The Opportunity Presents Itself
Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League by six points with a game in hand under their new manager Arne Slot.
The Anfield club also have the opportunity to finish top of the Champions League league phase, with a 100% record, tomorrow when they take on PSV in Eindhoven.
The Reds will play the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at home against Tottenham on Thursday 6th February, with the London club currently up 1-0 on aggregate after Bergvall's winner in the return leg.
Liverpool are yet to make any significant statement in either transfer window this season so far, missing out on Martin Zubimendi, who chose to stay at his Real Sociedad, and bringing in Federico Chiesa for £10million as their sole signing.
The club are "ready and waiting to react if there’s a deal to be done that makes sense for the long-term."
Reinforcing the left-back position has been a big topic among the Liverpool fanbase, with the club being linked to the likes of Milos Kerkez, Antonee Robinson and even Alphonso Davies recently, but strengthening in that position is more likely to happen in the summer instead of in the remaining week of this window.
The amount of, and severity of injuries this season have been a lot fewer and kinder to Liverpool compared to last season, with the only current absentees, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez, not being long-term issues and should be returning to action soon.
Currently out on loan, Scottish winger Ben Doak is set to see out his one-year deal at Middlesbrough, with his future previously being in doubt with links to Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.
The three-capped Scotsman, who made five appearances for the Reds last season, is enjoying a successful spell in the Championship this season, with three goals and seven assists in 24 league appearances so far.
In terms of potential upcoming outgoings, Jayden Danns and James McConnell could be joining Ben Doak in going out on loan in the Championship, but the club will not make a decision on sactioning moves for the youngsters until later this week.
Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End have been just a few among a host of Championship clubs who have been showing interest in Jayden Danns.
Kaide Gordon is also set to go back out on loan after being recalled from Norwich City earlier this month. The winger has been training with the under-21 squad recently.
Full-back Luke Chambers, who made his debut for Liverpool last season, also had his loan deal cut short this season with Wigan Athletic, and is expected to depart Kirkby in search of more senior experience.
Finally, Oakley Cannonier could be returning to Leeds United, where he played before joining Liverpool's academy in 2015, as the 20-year-old striker is spending this week on trial at the Whites.
If Cannonier is to leave the club this window he will probably be remembered more for what he did for the first-team more than the youth set-up, despite never making his debut.
The Englishman was the ballboy who allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to take that quick corner to set up Divock Origi for the fourth goal against Barcelona in 2019.
