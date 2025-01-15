Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Will Switch Attention To Premier League Alternative If Milos Kerkez Transfer Does Not Materialize

The Reds look to bolster their options at left-back and have a proven backup option if their first choice doesn’t work out.

Drew Alexander Ross

Rayan Ait-Nouri in Premier League action for Wolves
Rayan Ait-Nouri in Premier League action for Wolves / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Andrew Robertson has been an incredible servant to Liverpool during his time on Merseyside and boasts an incredible assists record, constantly swapping with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history.

However, the 30-year-old Scottish left-back has father time breathing down his back, and Liverpool are looking toward the future with a potential reinforcement.

Kostas Tsimikas has deputized for Robertson over the past few years but hasn’t always been convincing as a long-term replacement.

A recent report by Mark Douglas and Pete Hall for Daily Mail’s The i Paper states that Liverpool are set to ‘gazump’ rivals Manchester United and Manchester City to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

However, Douglas and Hall reported that if the Kerkez move does not materialize, the next player on Liverpool’s ‘hitlist’ is thought to be Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The 23-year-old Algerian left-back has had an impressive few seasons on Wolves and could fit the bill for a forward-contributing left-back at Liverpool.

Whether the Merseyside club can make a move for Bournemouth’s Kerkez remains to be seen, but Aït-Nouri is a capable backup option if the Reds are interested.

