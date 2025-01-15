Liverpool Will Switch Attention To Premier League Alternative If Milos Kerkez Transfer Does Not Materialize
Andrew Robertson has been an incredible servant to Liverpool during his time on Merseyside and boasts an incredible assists record, constantly swapping with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history.
However, the 30-year-old Scottish left-back has father time breathing down his back, and Liverpool are looking toward the future with a potential reinforcement.
Kostas Tsimikas has deputized for Robertson over the past few years but hasn’t always been convincing as a long-term replacement.
A recent report by Mark Douglas and Pete Hall for Daily Mail’s The i Paper states that Liverpool are set to ‘gazump’ rivals Manchester United and Manchester City to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
However, Douglas and Hall reported that if the Kerkez move does not materialize, the next player on Liverpool’s ‘hitlist’ is thought to be Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Aït-Nouri.
The 23-year-old Algerian left-back has had an impressive few seasons on Wolves and could fit the bill for a forward-contributing left-back at Liverpool.
Whether the Merseyside club can make a move for Bournemouth’s Kerkez remains to be seen, but Aït-Nouri is a capable backup option if the Reds are interested.