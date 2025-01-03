Mohamed Salah Offered Huge Deal By PSG Amid Liverpool Contract Stalemate, Details Revealed
According to a report, PSG have offered Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a huge contract to make the switch to Ligue 1 when his contract expires in the summer.
The 32-year-old's representatives remain in discussion with the Anfield hierarchy over extending that deal, but as of yet, there has not been a breakthrough in the negotiations.
That leaves Liverpool in a tricky spot, with the Egyptian now able to discuss a potential free transfer with overseas clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement.
Fichajes are reporting that the Parisiens have already offered Salah a three-year deal with a salary of €500,000 per week as they look to bolster their attack after the loss of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
The Spanish outlet also claims that Al Hilal are keen on taking the Premier League's top scorer to Saudi Arabia and are willing to offer even more favourable terms, although they suggest that staying in Europe and competing for the biggest trophies may be more appealing to the forward.
Salah's form has shown no signs of slowing down despite the uncertainty over his future, with 20 goals and 17 assists in just 26 appearances.
Liverpool take the field next on Sunday when they face Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield.