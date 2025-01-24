Napoli to Hijack Liverpool Transfer Target From Borussia Dortmund With Deal 'On Verge' Of Agreement
According to a new Fabrizio Romano tweet, Napoli are close to agreeing a potential January transfer signing with Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi.
Also in talks with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho, Napoli are looking to replace Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was also linked with Liverpool in the January transfer window but has recently signed for Paris Saint-Germain.
Currently leading the Serie A by three points, the Naples club are set to bolster their attacking depth to bring a second league title to the club in three years.
The German has two more seasons on his contract with Dortmund, and has scored five goals and recorded three assists in 13 games so far this season.
Liverpool were reportedly interested in the forward all the way back in early 2018, when he was an U16 international for Germany and signed to Red Bull Salzburg.
Links to the Anfield club have swirled during his whole senior career, but it seems like a deal between Adeyemi and Liverpool will not materialise this time around with Napoli close to agreeing a deal.
Liverpool are looking increasingly unlikely to make any moves in the January transfer window this time around, and will continue fighting on all fronts with their current squad.
Reported by Ian Doyle today, "it would be a surprise if Liverpool were to strengthen their personnel during the remaining days of the transfer window."
