Real Madrid Contact Liverpool Over Transfer Of Trent Alexander-Arnold - Report

The defender is out of contract next summer and could leave on a free transfer

According to a report, Real Madrid have contacted Liverpool and expressed their 'desire' to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer.

Along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the right-back is out of contract in just over six months, meaning they are all free to discuss potential transfers with overseas clubs from the start of January.

Reports have suggested that skipper Van Dijk is closest to reaching an agreement to stay at Anfield, but as of yet, there are no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations with any of the trio is close.

Liverpool have made a fantastic start to the season under new Head Coach Arne Slot and, top both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables, and look certain to be guaranteed an automatic route to the last 16 of Europe's Premier competition.

Reds fans will be hoping, therefore, that the contract situations of three of their biggest players will not derail the team's outstanding performances on the pitch.

Speculation linking Alexander-Arnold with a move away from the club will not go away, however, and Alex Crook (via talkSPORT) is claiming that Real Madrid have contacted the Anfield hierarchy to alert them to the fact they want to sign the England international next summer.

Los Blancos are under no obligation to do so as they can talk to him officially from the 1st of January, but according to Crook, they want to be 'respectful' to the Merseyside club.

It is not all bad news for supporters, however, with the journalist also suggesting that Liverpool are still hopeful he will extend his stay at his boyhood club.

