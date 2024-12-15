Real Madrid Interested In Signing Another Liverpool Star
While the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have the biggest transfer buzz for Liverpool supporters, another player could be out the door in 2025 if Real Madrid get their wish.
Dominik Szoboszlai only recently joined the Reds in 2023, but according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Madrid are interested in signing the Hungarian.
So far this season, Szoboszlai has registered two goals and three assists in 22 games for the Reds in all competitions.
Head Coach Arne Slot discussed the need to improve Szoboszlai’s goal involvements as an attacking midfielder before Liverpool’s first Champions League match against AC Milan.
Szoboszlai could still improve his direct goal contributions in this campaign, but his work rate in recent weeks has been pivotal for the club.
Fichajes reported that the Hungarian’s ability to influence games in both attack and defense has not gone unnoticed at the offices of Real Madrid.
However, the potential high transfer fee could prevent the La Liga club from signing the attacking midfielder.
Liverpool paid the €70 million release clause to secure Szoboszlai’s signature from RB Leipzig, and a higher price could deter Madrid from pursuing the midfielder.
Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold's transfer sagas currently take priority, but the future of Szoboszlai is worth monitoring.