Real Madrid Prepare Contract Offer For Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Ahead Of January
Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season. As of January, the Liverpool vice-captain will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs to move on a free transfer six months later.
The 26-year-old has been offered a new contract by the Reds and talks are ongoing. He has been involved in transfer speculation throughout the season, with multiple reports in Spain claiming that he had finalised a move to Real Madrid next summer.
The current La Liga and Champions League holders are keen on signing the England International as a replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal.
Alexander-Arnold scored for Liverpool over the weekend in their 5-0 win at West Ham United and celebrated by making a talking sign with his hand. Speaking about the defender's celebration, head coach Arne Slot said after the game: “I don't think it's negative at all.
“He [Alexander-Arnold] scored a great goal, the way he celebrated that goal tells you enough. I don't think I have to say much more about it.
"I'm really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and Virgil, so for me there's no difference. Maybe in the outside world but I'm really happy with all three."
Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool at the age of six and progressed through the academy to become a first-team player. He made his debut for the club in 2016 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup and has since racked up 333 appearances, scored 20 goals, and provided 85 assists in all competitions.
The right-back has played a key role in the Reds' success over the past few seasons. He has helped the club win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool stars currently set to leave the club next summer as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also see their contracts expire in June.
According to Pacojó Delgado on SER Deportivos, Real Madrid have already prepared a contract offer for Alexander-Arnold ahead of the January transfer window. The report claims that the Englishman has so far ‘rejected all approaches’ from Liverpool to renew his deal.
Real Madrid are said to be close to getting the deal done as he is now one day away from being able to negotiate with the Spanish giants about a free transfer in the summer.
Alexander-Arnold has racked up 23 appearances, scored once, and provided five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season.
