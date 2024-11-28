Sevilla Open To Listen To Offers For Liverpool Transfer Target Loic Bade
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade ahead of the January transfer window which opens in less than two months. Arne Slot will be looking to strengthen his squad after making only one permanent signing last summer.
Virgil van Dijk is expected to extend his stay at the club while negotiations are still ongoing for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign new deals with their contracts expiring at the end of the current season, however, the Reds are keen on bringing in new faces.
Bade is admired by Liverpool and according to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla are willing to listen to offers for the France international due to their current financial situation. The La Liga will demand offers in the region of just £20million for Loic Bade and Liverpool are showing serious interest in the Frenchman.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room in an interview, TBR Football's Graeme Bailey confirmed Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back and have already scouted Loic Bade. Bailey said: "Bade is a player Liverpool have scouted - they want another CB even if Van Dijk stays, but that is not seen as urgent at this point."
During his youth career, Bade featured for several clubs including Paris FC and Le Havre where he made his professional debut. He featured only seven times for Le Havre's first team before joining Lens in 2020, where he stayed for one year before moving to Rennes.
The defender did not stay long at Rennes, spending just one season there before leaving on loan for Nottingham Forest in the first half of the 2022-23 season. Loic Bade did not make a single appearance for the Premier League and his loan move was terminated in January 2023. He then moved to Spain to spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Sevilla.
Following a series of impressive performances for the La Liga club his move was made permanent last summer. The 24-year-old racked up 33 appearances for Sevilla last season and has so far featured in 10 games and provided one assist across all competitions. Earlier in the summer, he was named in France's squad for the Olympics, where he played in each of Les Bleus' six matches.
