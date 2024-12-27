Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid Transfer Could Be 'Closed' In January As Liverpool Contract Stalemate Rumbles On
Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 on Thursday evening to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
Despite Arne Slot's team's fine form, contract talk continues to dominate the headlines, with three of Liverpool's biggest players having deals that end next summer.
As a result, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all be free to talk to overseas clubs about a potential transfer at the end of the season from the start of January.
Whilst reports suggest that both Van Dijk and Salah could be on the verge of extending their stays at the Merseyside club, the situation with Alexander-Arnold appears to be more complicated.
The 26-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would link up with friend and international teammate Jude Bellingham.
According to Relevo, a deal 'could be practically closed in January' with the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu having already warned Liverpool of their intention to negotiate with the right-back in January.
The outlet also suggests that there is a feeling the defender will play his football for the La Liga giants from next season as he continues to reject the advances of Liverpool and their attempts to negotiate an extension to his current deal.
It should be noted, however, that Alexander-Arnold has always maintained that he would not allow his negotiations to play out in public.
Whilst the risk of him departing, therefore, increases from the start of next month, there is still some hope for Reds fans as the player himself has still not spoken about where he may see his future.