Unai Emery Reacts to Facing Former Club PSG in the UEFA Champions League
PSG beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 (1-1 on aggregate, 3-1 on penalties). The Parisians are now set to take on Aston Villa in the quarter-final of the competition.
Villa beat Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last 16. Marco Asensio, on loan at Aston Villa, is set for a PSG reunion.
So is Unai Emery, as the Spaniard was in charge of PSG between 2016 and 2018. He managedthe French side for 114 matches, winning 87, drawing 15, and losing 12. He won seven trophies with the Parisians, including the Ligue 1 title in 2017-18.
Emery has now given his take on facing PSG, who are unbeaten domestically this season. He said:
To play in the quarter-final is fantastic. We are excited and motivated. To play against PSG will be very difficult. They showed their capacity against Liverpool, the best team in Europe until yesterday. To play against PSG is special because I didn’t go back there since leaving. It will be fantastic.- Unai Emery
Emery was further asked whether he has a plan for PSG. He lauded how the Ligue 1 giants are playing and the quality they have in the arsenal.
He said:
No, not yet. We are focusing on Brugge and respected them. Now, we are going to rest and recover our energy. We are going to prepare to play against Preston and then Brighton, then take information about PSG.- Unai Emery
Emery continued:
I know their potential, their huge potential. They are going to be very motivated for the Champions League because they have already beaten Liverpool. They competed in those two matches fantastic. We will analyse and identify our power against them and weaknesses. We will prepare two matches. For our club, it is very important to be in the Champions League and quarter-final.- Unai Emery
