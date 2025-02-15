Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG's Win Over Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain secured a tightly contested 1-0 victory over Toulouse FC on Saturday night at Stadium de Toulouse. The lone goal of the contest came from Fabian Ruiz early in the second half and it was enough for all three points.
Toulouse goalkeeper Kjetil Haug saved a header from Willian Pacho off a corner at the near post, but the ball hit the crossbar. It then bounced straight to Fabian Ruiz, who was the only player in the area to follow up and score, putting PSG ahead 1-0.
Luis Enrique spoke to DAZN post-match and shared his thoughts on the victory. Here's what he had to say (via Paris Fans).
Q: You controlled the ball but took a while to score. Was it a tough game?
Enrique: I think it was a pretty balanced match early on. Toulouse always makes things difficult for us. They defend really well, they’re a well-organized team, and the pitch wasn’t in great shape, which made it harder to move the ball around. But the team showed a good attitude, and overall, it was a solid match.
Q: We saw you looking frustrated with some technical mistakes. What were you asking from your players?
Enrique: No, that’s just how I am—I always want more. I think the team played really well and competed at a high level. The pitch conditions affected both teams, with the ball bouncing a lot. But honestly, I think we put in a great performance.
Q: Is staying unbeaten until the end of the season one of your goals?
Enrique: No, that’s not the focus. The goal is to win the league.
