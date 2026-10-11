Who’s in, Who’s Out? Analyzing the USMNT’s Depth Chart After Perfect Fall Window

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has trialed no shortage of stars, yet only some have made their mark donning the red, white and blue.

The 2030 World Cup might still be four years away, but every international break is a chance for Pochettino to zero in on his best squad, one capable of finally making a deep run on the biggest stage in soccer. From established veterans to exciting, unproven teenagers, the Argentine boss has plenty of talent at his disposal—but where do they all stack up?

Sports Illustrated’s deep dive into the USMNT’s depth breaks down the Stars and Stripes’ best players at every position. The guide only includes players that have been rostered in the last 12 months, dating back to October 2025. Former captain Tim Ream is excluded following his retirement.

The rankings are not only based off current success, but also level of potential, especially when it comes to young players like Brooklyn Raines, Neil Pierre and Mathis Albert, all of whom have a high ceiling.

Goalkeepers

Brian Schwake is in line to be the USMNT No. 1 moving forward. | Brace Hemmelgarn/USSF/Getty Images

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC) Diego Kochen (Lyngby) Chris Brady (Chicago Fire) Matt Freese (NYCFC) Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena) Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

At the 2026 World Cup, it was Matt Freese between the posts for the USMNT. But a disastrous outing against Belgium was the final straw for the inconsistent, mistake-prone goalkeeper. He might’ve still logged 45 minutes against Peru this fall, but he soon watched three other names jump above his on the depth chart.

Chris Brady and Diego Kochen both got looks this camp, but the latter made the better impression. Kochen played the full 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet in the team’s 3–0 win against Mexico. The 20-year-old also became the youngest goalkeeper to ever start a game for the USMNT.

Still, it’s Brian Schwake who emerged from the international window as the favorite to become Pochettino’s No. 1. The American shot-stopper has had a fantastic season with Supporters’ Shield favorites Nashville SC and was the only goalkeeper to make two starts for the USMNT this fall.

Schwake has a ways to go before he truly proves himself capable of locking down top attacks on the international stage, but he’s no doubt leading the race at the moment.

Fullbacks

Alex Freeman was a breakout star at the World Cup. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alex Freeman (Villarreal) Antonee Robinson (Fulham) Peyton Miller (New England Revolution) Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union) John Tollkin (Holstein Kiel)

Fullback is no longer a problem position for the USMNT. The ever-reliable and experienced Antonee Robinson owns the left flank while breakout star Alex Freeman commands the right.

Freeman’s impressive form for Orlando City earned him a place in Pochettino’s squad last year and he quickly became a starter. There were doubts over whether he could hang with the best at the World Cup, but the 22-year-old, who had since made the move to Villarreal, silenced all doubters this summer—and continued his strong form during the team’s fall friendlies.

Joe Scally is the man tasked with the near-impossible job of displacing Freeman, much like Peyton Miller’s uphill battle trying to take minutes from Robinson. But the latter is gaining Premier League attention after his first senior camp and at age 18, his career is just beginning.

Center Backs

Chris Richards is the leader of Mauricio Pochettino’s defense. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) Auston Trusty (Celtic) Mark McKenzie (Toulouse) George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion) Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union) Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

There’s no shortage of center backs at Pochettino’s disposal, but the long list of names are all essentially fighting for one spot. Chris Richards is irreplaceable in the USMNT’s XI; the Crystal Palace standout is the team’s defensive leader, both on and off the pitch.

There is a Ream-shaped hole alongside him in central defense. Auston Trusty’s experience with the USMNT and playing in Europe at the club level makes him the most trustworthy—no pun intended—option for Pochettino. He is also versatile enough to play at left back as well.

Keep an eye out for Pierre, though. The 18-year-old got his first call-up this fall and is billed by many to be the best long-term option to replace Ream. The towering center back is brilliant in the air and has a knack for goal, but he has plenty of growing to do before he is strong enough to beat out Trusty, Mark McKenzie or George Campbell.

Defensive/Central Midfielders

Tyler Adams is the new USMNT captain. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) Weston McKennie (Juventus) Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough) Johnny Cardoso (Atlético Madrid) Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution) Yunus Musah (AC Milan) Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough) Timothy Tillman (LAFC) James Sands (NYCFC) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Pochettino experimented with multiple formations during the most recent four friendlies, but there was always one constant: The Argentine boss deployed two defensive midfielders.

New captain Tyler Adams is a lock in the middle of the park, but his partner in Pochettino’s double pivot is up for grabs. Weston McKennie has the pedigree and the World Cup experience, but his absence this fall allowed other players to stand out.

Sebastian Berhalter staked the biggest claim for a starting role moving forward, continuing his impressive rise with the USMNT ever since his breakout 2025 Gold Cup campaign. There is a wealth of competition, though.

The young Brooklyn Raines started two of the USMNT’s four wins during the September-October break and played beyond his 21 years. His defensive prowess outranks what Yunus Musah has brought lately, and he has better vision with the ball at his feet than Tanner Tessmann.

Johnny Cardoso is arguably more well-rounded than all three of the aforementioned options, but he has to get himself back into Pochettino’s plans after missing the 2026 World Cup with an ankle injury.

Attacking Midfielders

Malik Tillman impressed in his debut World Cup. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) Gio Reyna (Strasbourg) Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York) Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

In case there was any debate over the best No. 10 for the USMNT, Malik Tillman ended the discourse on home soil this summer. The Bayer Leverkusen man buried two sensational free kicks in the knockout stage and was one of the only players who walked away from the tournament unblemished.

Breathing down his neck is Gio Reyna. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a much-needed resurgence under Pochettino and is now one of the manager’s favorites. His playmaking adds another level of danger to the Stars and Stripes’ attacks, which is exactly why he started all four games this fall.

For all Brenden Aaronson does for Leeds United, he just can’t seem to translate his form to the USMNT when given the opportunity. To be fair, he doesn’t get many.

His chances just might go down even more now that 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti is in the fold.

Wingers

Cavan Sullivan is the face of the next generation of American stars. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union) Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven) Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund) Max Arfsten (Middlesbrough) Tim Weah (Marseille) Cole Campbell (SV Elversberg) Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace) Alex Zendejas (Club América)

It really is a new era for the Stars and Stripes—and Cavan Sullivan is leading the charge. The 17-year-old phenom became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history in just his third cap and he’s nowhere close to the finished product.

Sullivan’s emergence throws Christian Pulisic’s place on the left wing into question, especially since the 28-year-old’s stock is at an all-time low with the USMNT. The teenager is also a threat to Sergiño Dest on the right should Pochettino one day want an attack with both Sullivan and Pulisic.

Youngsters like Mathis Albert, Cole Campbell and Zavier Gozo are exciting talents, but they’re nothing more than depth options, at least for the foreseeable future.

It’s remarkable, really, that Tim Weah is somewhere wedged between the players he once shared the pitch with and players he has likely never even met. The winger has simply never recovered from his red card at the 2024 Copa América.

Strikers

Folarin Balogun is still the best man to lead Pochettino’s line. | Elysia Su/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun (Monaco) Julian Hall (Red Bull New York) Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) Patrick Agyemang (Derby County) Justin Ellis (Orlando City) Haji Wright (Coventry City) Damion Downs (St. Louis City)

Folarin Balogun might have ended his World Cup in controversy and then stepped in even more with his failed Everton transfer, but that doesn’t take away from his ability in the final third. Rumors, headlines and drama aside, the Monaco man is Pochettino’s best striker—and he proved it this summer.

In his absence this window, Julian Hall shined up top, scoring three goals in four appearances. The 18-year-old played like he belonged on the international stage and that’s surely where he will stay for years and years to come.

It was bad luck for Ricardo Pepi, who had to withdraw from the camp due to injury. But the striker is still a solid option for Pochettino, just perhaps no longer his second-best.

Pepi would be wise to keep one eye over his shoulder, though. Patrick Agyemang is always a name bouncing around Pochettino’s mind, where Justin Ellis hopes to be as well. The 19-year-old started the season playing for Orlando City’s B team and now has two goals for the USMNT to his name.