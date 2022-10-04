Skip to main content
Chelsea Vs AC Milan: Where To Watch

Chelsea is set to take on AC Milan in the Champions League tomorrow at 8PM

Chelsea returns to Champions League action tomorrow against the Italian side AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are yet to win a game in this year's competition after losing to Dinamo Zagreb and drawing to RB Salzburg.

Graham Potter will be looking for back-to-back wins after picking up his first victory as Chelsea manager on the weekend, beating Crystal Palace 2-1. Whereas AC Milan will look to continue to dominate in the group and keep their lead in Group E. 

Conor Gallagher Chelsea Goal vs Crystal Palace

Blues fans will see familiar faces coming into this game with academy graduate Fikayo Tomori and proven goal scorer Olivier Giroud set to make their return to Stamford Bridge. 

The away side seems to come into the game heavily damaged with the Italian Champions missing some key players. Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Simon Kjaer have all been ruled out due to injury.

Chelsea will go without Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante once again but Marc Cucurella has left the hospital and could potentially make the bench for tomorrow's game.

Match Times

United Kingdom

Kick-Off: 20:00 BST  

USA

Eastern Time Kick-Off: 15:00

Pacific Time Kick-Off: 13:00

Central Time Kick-Off: 16:00

Where To Watch/Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App.

In the USA, the game will be live on Paramount+.

