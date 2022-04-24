Skip to main content

Andreas Christensen Struggling With Stomach Cramps Prior to West Ham Win

Andreas Christensen missed Chelsea's 1-0 win against West Ham due to sustaining stomach cramps prior to the match, it has been revealed.

The 25-year-old was named in Chelsea's initial starting team to face the Hammers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva in the back three. 

But as the Blues came out to warm up, Trevoh Chalobah who was named on the bench was spotted with the starting group, while Christensen was nowhere to be seen. 

Carrie Brown revealed the reason why, reporting that Christensen was suffering from stomach cramps. As a result, he was removed from the starting XI on Sunday afternoon and replaced by Chalobah.

He has had problems in the past, including this season with regards to issues ahead of games.

During his tenure, former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri revealed that the Denmark international got nervous before games which caused him to have cramps. 

He said back in January 2019: "I was worried more than anything. You know very well that Christensen on matchdays always has stomach ache. I don't know the reason but he is always very nervous. I don't know what to say."

In his absence, Chelsea managed to keep a clean sheet as Christian Pulisic scored in stoppage time to clinch a vital win in the race to seal a top four spot. Jorginho had missed a penalty minutes earlier with a tame spot kick which was easily saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Christensen will be hoping to be fit for Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday to face Manchester City. 

