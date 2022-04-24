Skip to main content

Breaking: Reece James Misses Chelsea's Clash Against West Ham Due to Injury

Chelsea right wing-back Reece James is set to miss his side's clash against West Ham due to injury, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has struggled with a number of injuries so far this season, that have seen him sit on the sidelines for much of the year alongside fellow wing-back Ben Chilwell.

James missed all of his club's fixtures in January and February with a hamstring injury, before going on to pick up another muscle strain in March that saw him miss a couple of games.

Having featured throughout April, James now appears to have picked up another injury, as per Nathan Gissing, which will see him miss out on his side's Sunday afternoon clash with West Ham.

Alex Goldberg went on to reveal that James' condition is not serious, he is merely being rested due a recent overload of game time.

It appears the youngster needs more time to manage his time on the pitch after his numerous injuries earlier on in the season.

After losing their last three consecutive games at home to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal, Chelsea will be desperate to get a win in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd on Sunday.

As a result, James' absence is a major loss for the Blues, who will be relying on the talents of Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the right flank.

He re-joins Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's list of absences.

