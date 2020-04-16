Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Following his arrival, the Italian transformed Chelsea into a free-flowing side, with the opposition showing no answers to the problems the Blues were causing.

It reflected in the incredible statistics that Chelsea produced that season which saw them go onto lift the Premier League title, as well as the FA Cup.

The Blues clinched the title after an emphatic 8-0 victory against Wigan on the final day of the season to finish on 86 points, one point ahead of second placed Manchester United, who pushed Ancelotti's side right until the end.

SpreadEx released a recent study on the most entertaining sides in the Premier League since the start of 2000.

Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2009/10 campaign are officially the third most entertaining side in the league, sitting behind the 2017/18 Manchester City side and also their 2018/19 triumph.

Chelsea on their bus parade after clinching both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. Chelsea FC via Getty Images

----------

1. Manchester City 2017/18: 82.55 [won title]

2. Manchester City 2018/19: 81.68 [won title]

3. Chelsea 2009/10: 77.97 [won title)

4. Liverpool 2019/20: 76.66 [second]

5. Liverpool 2018/19: 76.11 [second]

* Teams are awarded points in each match played based on: 25 points for winning the match, 10 points for drawing, 0 for losing, 15 points per goal scored, 10 points for a clean sheet, 3 per corner taken, -5 for each yellow card received and -15 for any red card.

----------

In the 2009/10 season, Chelsea average 2.71 goals per game, accumulating 103 goals across the 38 fixtures - conceding on 32 occasions.

Didier Drogba picked up the Golden Boot award after netting 29 goals in the campaign, whilst Frank Lampard had the most assists, with 14.

Petr Cech enjoyed himself in between the sticks as Chelsea kept 18 clean sheet, one less than Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti reign at Chelsea was over the following season after the Blues failed to lift a trophy, finishing second in the Premier League.

----------

