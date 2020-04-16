Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Matt Debono

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Following his arrival, the Italian transformed Chelsea into a free-flowing side, with the opposition showing no answers to the problems the Blues were causing.

It reflected in the incredible statistics that Chelsea produced that season which saw them go onto lift the Premier League title, as well as the FA Cup. 

The Blues clinched the title after an emphatic 8-0 victory against Wigan on the final day of the season to finish on 86 points, one point ahead of second placed Manchester United, who pushed Ancelotti's side right until the end. 

SpreadEx released a recent study on the most entertaining sides in the Premier League since the start of 2000. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 2009/10 campaign are officially the third most entertaining side in the league, sitting behind the 2017/18 Manchester City side and also their 2018/19 triumph. 

Chelsea_double_winner_2009-10
Chelsea on their bus parade after clinching both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. Chelsea FC via Getty Images

----------

1. Manchester City 2017/18: 82.55 [won title]

2. Manchester City 2018/19: 81.68 [won title]

3. Chelsea 2009/10: 77.97 [won title)

4. Liverpool 2019/20: 76.66 [second]

5. Liverpool 2018/19: 76.11 [second]

* Teams are awarded points in each match played based on: 25 points for winning the match, 10 points for drawing, 0 for losing, 15 points per goal scored, 10 points for a clean sheet, 3 per corner taken, -5 for each yellow card received and -15 for any red card.

----------

In the 2009/10 season, Chelsea average 2.71 goals per game, accumulating 103 goals across the 38 fixtures - conceding on 32 occasions. 

Didier Drogba picked up the Golden Boot award after netting 29 goals in the campaign, whilst Frank Lampard had the most assists, with 14. 

Petr Cech enjoyed himself in between the sticks as Chelsea kept 18 clean sheet, one less than Manchester United. 

Carlo Ancelotti reign at Chelsea was over the following season after the Blues failed to lift a trophy, finishing second in the Premier League. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barcelona manager delivers transfer ultimatum to Chelsea amid Philippe Coutinho interest

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Ben Davies

Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Ben Davies

André Onana names preferred transfer destination amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has refused to rule out a move away from Amsterdam this summer, revealing his preferred destination following interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea amid Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to remain at the club despite interest from Spain.

Matt Debono

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic sends message to stay at home

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has sent a message for people to continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Debono

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho swap deal for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer and are looking to include Philippe Coutinho as part of a deal.

Matt Debono

Report: Barcelona hand Chelsea two options to sign Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have made the Brazilian available for a fee of £75 million, or a deal to sign the 27-year-old on a season-long loan is also on the table

Matt Debono

Chelsea legend Peter Bonetti dies at the age of 78

Chelsea have confirmed the death of former goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, who has passed away at the age of 78 following a long battle with illness.

Matt Debono

Merson: World-class Willian could play for Manchester City tomorrow

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Chelsea have 'dropped one' for failing to agree a contract extension with Brazilian winger Willian.

Matt Debono