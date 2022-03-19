Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Rules Explained for FA Cup Tie - VAR, Extra-Time & Penalties Procedure

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side, despite Chelsea's off-the-field temporary financial problems, flew north for the cup tie against Chris Wilder's Championship side.

The winners will head to Wembley next month for the semi finals, with Chelsea eyeing to put their wrongs in the final of the past two years behind them having lost in both.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will be keen to ensure they head into the international break with a win but will hope they complete the job in 90 minutes.

But if the game does end goalless after normal time, there won't be a replay. It will be decided on the night.

Here are all the details ahead of the FA Cup tie on Teesside:

Will there be VAR?

For the first time at the Riverside in the FA Cup this season, VAR will be in operation for the tie on Saturday evening which kicks off at 5.15pm (UK).

Darren England will be the man in charge of VAR, with Wade Smith as his assistant.

For the full list of confirmed officials for the quarter-final clash, click here.

What will happen if the tie ends in a draw after 90 minutes?

There are no replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals and beyond, so for the remainder of the competition any game which finishes all square after normal time, will go to extra-time and an extra 30 minutes will be played.

If required, and the game is still level after 120 minutes, penalties will settle the tie.

