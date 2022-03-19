Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Rules Explained for FA Cup Tie - VAR, Extra-Time & Penalties Procedure

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side, despite Chelsea's off-the-field temporary financial problems, flew north for the cup tie against Chris Wilder's Championship side. 

The winners will head to Wembley next month for the semi finals, with Chelsea eyeing to put their wrongs in the final of the past two years behind them having lost in both. 

imago1010578700h

Chelsea will be keen to ensure they head into the international break with a win but will hope they complete the job in 90 minutes. 

But if the game does end goalless after normal time, there won't be a replay. It will be decided on the night. 

Here are all the details ahead of the FA Cup tie on Teesside:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Will there be VAR?

For the first time at the Riverside in the FA Cup this season, VAR will be in operation for the tie on Saturday evening which kicks off at 5.15pm (UK).

Darren England will be the man in charge of VAR, with Wade Smith as his assistant.

For the full list of confirmed officials for the quarter-final clash, click here.

What will happen if the tie ends in a draw after 90 minutes?

There are no replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals and beyond, so for the remainder of the competition any game which finishes all square after normal time, will go to extra-time and an extra 30 minutes will be played.

If required, and the game is still level after 120 minutes, penalties will settle the tie.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010677623h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Had to Earn My Trust at Chelsea

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010575588h
News

Nick Candy Outlines Chelsea Plans After Revealing Why He Made Blues Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
0_JS259595120
News

Why Turkish Businessman Muhsin Bayrak Missed Chelsea Deadline for Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010595484h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Almost Certain' to Leave Chelsea on Free Transfer This Summer

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010658732h
News

Marcos Alonso Hails Thomas Tuchel & Cesar Azpilicueta Amid Chelsea Takeover Uncertainty

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010656816h
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Hold 'Positive Discussions With A Number of Prospective Bidders'

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses 'Special Moment' With Chelsea Fans Against LOCS Lille

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010595486h
News

'I am Happy Here' - Antonio Rudiger Comments on Chelsea Future Amid Upcoming Club Takeover

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago