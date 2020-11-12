SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Reece James on the impact of Chelsea's new signings Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed his relationship with new arrival Hakim Ziyech clicked early on. 

James has been a regular in the side this season under Frank Lampard and has built a connection on the right-hand side with Ziyech since his introduction to the team. 

The right-back's ability to whip the ball in from the flank while Ziyech cuts in and delivers in pin-point crosses into the box has added an extra threat to Chelsea's attack this season. 

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (36)
(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

In an interview with the Athletic, the 20-year-old hailed the Moroccan's qualities and revealed they have been working on their relationship in training. 

"Further forward, there have been signs with Hakim in training," said James. "Ever since he arrived, we got on well. I knew I would be playing behind him. 

"We clicked early and tried to build this connection in training to use this season. His left foot is just unbelievably good."

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-training (18)
(Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

James also hailed the influence and impact of new arrival Thiago Silva as well, and admitted he has improved following the Brazilian's arrival.

"Thiago has brought a lot of experience. I have played alongside him a few times now. He has helped me a lot. You can see straight away why he has been one of the best in the world. 

"He constantly talks to me throughout games, helping me in my positioning, directing me and making sure he is talking to me before, during and after games. It all adds up and improves performances."

----------

