September 6, 2021
Romelu Lukaku Returns to Cobham Early From International Break

A boost for the Blues.
Chelsea have received a boost ahead of their fixture against Aston Villa as club record signing Romelu Lukaku returns to Cobham early from international duty.

The striker scored on his second debut for the club and will be hoping to make a similar impact against the Villains on his second home debut.

Belgium have confirmed that Lukaku will return to Chelsea early after picking up a booking which will see the Belgian suspended for his national side's next clash.

Lukaku return

Thomas Tuchel will be happy with the decision as Lukaku does not have to travel to Russia with his Belgium teammates and instead can return to training and focus on the next Premier League match as Chelsea look to keep up their unbeaten start to the season.

During the international break, the striker revealed why he joined Chelsea in a £97.5 million move from Inter Milan.

"I was only going to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea," he said.

"Kids love Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United. And Chelsea for me, everyone knows what Chelsea means to me.

"If they ask me, why would I say no?"

Lukaku love chelsea

The 28-year-old will be looking to keep up his fine goalscoring form as Chelsea compete on all fronts this season, loking to retain their Champions League title and challenge at the top end of the Premier League in Lukaku's first season back at the club.

The Blues face Aston Villa after the international break.

