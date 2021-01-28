NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea coaching staff confirmed

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff at Chelsea has been confirmed, with three new additions to the backroom team.

The 47-year-old was appointed as the new Blues Head Coach on Tuesday on an 18-month deal, and took charge of his first game less than 24 hours as he oversaw a goalless draw against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has plenty to work on but their were some positive signs from Wednesday's draw, and now his coaching team has been confirmed. 

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's first words after being appointed Chelsea Head Coach

As per the Club's website, Tuchel has brought duo Zsolt Low and Arno Michels with him to the club, as well as Benjamin Weber who joins in a data analytics role. 

Joe Edwards and goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario are set to stay at the club. 

They report that Anthony Barry would stay, however he is believed to be on the verge of becoming Fleetwood Town's new manager. 

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel is 'really excited' to be the new Chelsea Head Coach

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes hint over N'Golo Kanté's future at Chelsea

READ MORE: "We have to be realistic" - Tuchel on Chelsea challenging for Premier League title

It also states that 'the fitness coaches are Matt Birnie and Will Tullett with James Russell also coaching the goalkeepers. Adam Burrows is the strength and conditioning coach.'

Chelsea have confirmed the departures of Chris Jones and Jody Morris.

Morris left a farewell message on Instagram after Frank Lampard was given the sack earlier this week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (3)
News

Unnamed Chelsea player part of Thomas Tuchel's 'big plans' at Chelsea

Billy vs City
News

West Ham tracking Billy Gilmour situation with midfielder set for loan move in January

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (20)
News

What Thomas Tuchel said to the Chelsea squad at half-time against Wolves

chelsea-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (9)
News

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea coaching staff confirmed

Esz31b1WMAclZ27
News

Thomas Tuchel 'ready to push' Chelsea's youngsters from Academy to next level

Es0LX8kW4AIfc74
News

Chelsea set for another coaching exit with Fleetwood Town closing in on Anthony Barry appointment

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (28)
Transfer News

Billy Gilmour expected to leave Chelsea on loan in January

CHO vs Wolves
News

"It was something new for me" - Callum Hudson-Odoi delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel and wing-back role against Wolves