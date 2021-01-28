Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea coaching staff confirmed

Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff at Chelsea has been confirmed, with three new additions to the backroom team.

The 47-year-old was appointed as the new Blues Head Coach on Tuesday on an 18-month deal, and took charge of his first game less than 24 hours as he oversaw a goalless draw against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has plenty to work on but their were some positive signs from Wednesday's draw, and now his coaching team has been confirmed.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's first words after being appointed Chelsea Head Coach

As per the Club's website, Tuchel has brought duo Zsolt Low and Arno Michels with him to the club, as well as Benjamin Weber who joins in a data analytics role.

Joe Edwards and goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario are set to stay at the club.

They report that Anthony Barry would stay, however he is believed to be on the verge of becoming Fleetwood Town's new manager.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel is 'really excited' to be the new Chelsea Head Coach

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes hint over N'Golo Kanté's future at Chelsea

READ MORE: "We have to be realistic" - Tuchel on Chelsea challenging for Premier League title

It also states that 'the fitness coaches are Matt Birnie and Will Tullett with James Russell also coaching the goalkeepers. Adam Burrows is the strength and conditioning coach.'

Chelsea have confirmed the departures of Chris Jones and Jody Morris.

Morris left a farewell message on Instagram after Frank Lampard was given the sack earlier this week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube