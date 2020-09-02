SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Timo Werner reveals two Chelsea stars who have helped him settle in at the club after RB Leipzig arrival

Matt Debono

Timo Werner has named the duo who have helped him settle at Chelsea following his £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig this summer.

The 24-year-old became Frank Lampard's second signing of the summer after the addition of Hakim Ziyech, which saw him pen a five-year-deal in west London. 

Since July, the Germany international trained alone initially at Cobham and has been integrated with the first-team squad for a while now. 

Werner only took four minutes to score his first goal for the Blues, albeit unofficially, against Brighton in a pre-season friendly at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. 

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea-friendly-health-virus

But he has discussed his time at Chelsea so far and has revealed the two teammates which have helped him settle in, including fellow German Antonio Rudiger. 

"Having someone who can speak German always helps, and also Kova [Mateo Kovacic] can speak German too, so he’s helped me settle in," he said to the official Chelsea website.

"They have helped me around the training ground but also in explaining to me where is good to go for dinner, where is good to live, things like this. I didn’t know London very well, I’d only visited a few times, so it was really important to have two guys like this helping me settle in."

Werner also admitted he has settled in well in the English capital and that his teammates are helping him with the language. 

"Very good," Werner said on how he's settled. "I know the way from my home to the training ground now, so that’s good!

47980107

"That’s important, knowing your way around your new surroundings and we have also trained at the stadium so now I know my way to Stamford Bridge also.

"My apartment is very nice, I feel happy there and also the city of London is brilliant. For me, London is one of the best cities in the world so I’m really happy. When you take a few days away, the weather was also very good! Yes, I’m very happy and settling in well.

"When I first came to England it was hard to understand everyone’s English because I haven’t had to speak this language since my school days. It’s not been as hard as I expected though, everyone has helped me settle in. 

"People have spoken very slowly so I can understand and right now I feel very happy. I can understand everything and communicate in English."

----------

Comments

