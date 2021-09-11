'We Have to Adapt' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Thomas Tuchel has made a handful of changes from his last lineup as several international players do not feature.

Marcos Alonso has been named as captain whilst Saul Niguez makes his Chelsea debut.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is named as the wing-back following Reece James' suspension.

The manager has explained his selection.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

When asked about Saul's debut, he said: “He has been training with us well and he is ready to go. He’s had a full pre-season and hasn’t been away with the Spain national team.

"N'Golo is out and while Jorginho would have usually played, we just felt that he's been quite overused with the national team and could do with a little rest. He will never say that! But we think he's had quite a lot of minutes in his legs.

"It's a big moment for Saul, a debut at home but I think he is ready to adapt."

Aston Villa have matched Chelsea up, playing a 532 formation to try and get a result infront of a packed Stamford Bridge.

SIPA USA

When asked about their formation, Tuchel said: "It looks like they've (Aston Villa) changed for the first time. Looks like a 5-3-2 at least in defending. Let's see what it is in the end and if we can find spaces to accelerate the game.

"Let's see what happens. It is not important what we play, what the others play. It is how we play, how we live it. Let's see, we have to adapt. It's not the first time opponents adapt to our shape."



