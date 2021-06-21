Why Christian Pulisic Won't Be Playing for USMNT At Gold Cup

Pulisic will be having a well deserved break from football.

Christian Pulisic will not be featuring at the Gold Cup this summer with the USMNT.

The 22-year-old wasn't included in the squad for the Gold Cup which begins next month as he goes off for his rest period ahead of the new season with Chelsea.

Pulisic has had a long 2020/21 campaign. After reaching and winning the Champions League, he joined up with the USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League which he scored the winner in the final from the penalty spot to secure triumph with his country earlier this month.

But he will not be staying with the squad for the Gold Cup because he is being given time off before he joins back up with Thomas Tuchel's side for pre-season.

It comes as no surprise as it was confirmed earlier in the year that Pulisic would only feature in one of the Nations League or Gold Cup, with the former the more likely options and that turned out to be the case.

What boss Gregg Berhalter has said

Back in February, the USMNT boss revealed he would only play in one of the competitions.

“One thing I can guarantee you is a guy like Christian Pulisic is not going to be playing Nations League and Gold Cup – it's not going to happen.

"These guys need a break, so I can imagine them playing one of those tournaments and then getting rest. That's going to be true for a lot of our guys who are going through similar situations right now.”

Chelsea can now expect a fully fit and refreshed Pulisic when he comes back to Cobham for pre-season ahead of their season opener against Villarreal in Belfast on August 11 in the Super Cup before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 14 at Stamford Bridge.

