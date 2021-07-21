Report: Chelsea Have Made Contact With Robert Lewandowski

The Blues are in the market for a forward and you can't get much better than Lewandowski.

Chelsea have made contact with Rober Lewandowski's agent regarding a permanent transfer, according to reports

Erling Haaland was previously reported as the Blues priority this summer but the forward is valued at £150 million by Borussia Dortmund, leading Chelsea to look elsewhere.

As per BILD via iMiaSanMia, the Blues have made contact with Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi ahead of a potential move.

The striker is keen for 'one last adventure' before his career ends but Bayern Munich are hoping the striker signs a new contract.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has a close relationship with the Poland international's agent Zahavi, with both living in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zahavi also represents Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri and has been working closely with the club to secure the Italian a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have a long standing interest in Lewandowski, who broke the longstanding Bundeliga goal record last season as he scored his 41st in the final minutes of the last game of the Bundesliga season.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

