Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Leicester City | Carabao Cup

Liverpool face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Wednesday in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The Reds have made good progress so far in this season's competition overcoming tricky away fixtures at Norwich City and Preston North End.

They have scored five goals in those two games with all of the goals coming from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

At the other end of the pitch, both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian were impressive in keeping clean sheets.

Leicester saw off Millwall 2-0 in round three before defeating Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties in the last round.

It is sure to be an entertaining encounter and here are the lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Neco Williams, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Marcelo Pitaluga, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman

Team News

Liverpool make ten changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp shuffles his pack.

Tyler Morton is the only player to retain his starting spot.

There are rests for a whole host of players who have been playing recently ahead of the busy festive period.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones are still in isolation after 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests and Andy Robertson is suspended.

Adrian, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are all still missing through injury.

Leicester City Starting XI

Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas, Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy

Leicester City Subs

Jakub Stolarczyk, Ryan Bertrand, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Nampalys Mendy, Ademola Lookman, Benjamin Nelson

