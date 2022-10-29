Valencia v Barcelona: Where To Watch / Live Stream, La Liga
Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League exit in midweek when they travel to Valencia on Saturday evening in La Liga.
Focus for Xavi's team will now switch to trying to chase down leaders Real Madrid and Liverpool targets Gavi and Ousmane Dembele could be in action for the Catalan giants.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00 pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00 pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00 pm PT
Central time: 2:00 pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30 am IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00 am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.
In Canada, the match can be watched on the TSN App and TSN.ca.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
