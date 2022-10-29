Valencia v Barcelona: Where To Watch / Live Stream, La Liga

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League exit in midweek when they travel to Valencia on Saturday evening in La Liga.

Focus for Xavi's team will now switch to trying to chase down leaders Real Madrid and Liverpool targets Gavi and Ousmane Dembele could be in action for the Catalan giants.

Gavi IMAGO / Pressinphoto Ousmane Dembele IMAGO / Action Plus

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00 pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00 pm PT

Central time: 2:00 pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30 am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00 am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLigaTV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Deportes+.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and Voot Select.

In Canada, the match can be watched on the TSN App and TSN.ca.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |