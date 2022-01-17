Breaking: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been crowned The Best FIFA Men's Coach for 2021.

Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge after Frank Lampard was sacked and inspired Chelsea to Champions League triumph when they beat Manchester City in the final.

Tuchel held off competition from Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini in the final to win the prestigious award.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding coach in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Coach is given to the most outstanding coach in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Jurgen Klopp.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award were:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

The coaches to miss out from the original shortlist were:

Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)

Hansi Flick (Germany)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

