Breaking: Real Madrid Sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe

According to recent reports, Kylian Mbappe has finally signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The saga is finally over. It looks like Kylian Mbappe's future is finally set and unfortunately for PSG fans, he won't be remaining in Paris.

Mbappe has been constantly linked with a move away from the French capital for around two years now.

Kylian Mbappe

Last year was the closest the 23-year-old got to getting his dream move to his boyhood club Real Madrid.

Despite only having a year left on his contract, in August last year, Real Madrid bid a crazy €200million to acquire his services.

Read More

However, for some strange reason, PSG rejected that bid and were convinced they would agree a new contract with the French superstar.

Madrid also made an approach this January to sign Mbappe, but once again PSG declined their €50million offer.

Luckily for them though, a recent report from Bild Sport claims that Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

