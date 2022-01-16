Joel Matip: The Man, The  Myth, The Legend

This is a look into why Joel Matip has become an unsung hero at Liverpool and how important he has become for Jurgen Klopp.

Let's get this straight. Joel Matip is one of the best defenders in the world. Although Virgil Van Dijk is considered correctly as the best in the world, it unfortanatelty takes limelight of Matip. Let's give him the limelight he fully deserves.

Liverpool have been going through a tough run in recent weeks, but one man stands out . Joel Matip. He has not only been solid defensively, but has been the main threat going forward.

(Photo by DPA/Sipa USA)

His ability to slalem through the middle with his long legs is a sight to behold. The centre-back usually takes out a whole midfield in one of adventurous runs.

When Liverpool's midfield is lacking creativity, reliance on Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes too much. Matip becomes am unlikely, but much needed creative source.

Not only does the Cameroonian offer an attacking threat, his first and foremost priority is to defend, in which he's one of the best.

Since joining Liverpool for free, yes for free, he has progressed massively. Playing alongside Van Dijk has allowed him to build into the player he is today.

Calmness, ariel presence, confidence to play out from the back, positionally sound. Joel Matip is one of the most complete centre-backs in world football.

Why doesn't he get the credit he deserves? Well, Virgil Van Dijk is a main reason. People say everyone looks good next to him, in which discredit anyone playing alongside him.

Another reason is rivals hyping up their own players. They can't seem to fathom that a free Joel Matip is better than an £80m Harry Maguire.

It's time to start putting respect on Joel Matip's name and accepting that he is one of the best defenders in the world.

