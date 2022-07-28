Pep Guardiola Believes Kevin De Bruyne Is The World's Best Midfielder

Pep Guardiola done an exclusive interview today for City TV. In the interview, the manager covered all types of bases. One of them was the quality of Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne is the last player in the current Manchester City side that played for City before Pep Guardiola, which showcases just how good De Bruyne is.

Guardiola has lauded the player in his interview, giving him the best praise of all.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Kevin De Bruyne. IMAGO / NurPhoto

In his interview with City TV, Pep Guardiola was asked if he thinks Kevin De Bruyne is the best central midfielder in the world.

"I think so".

Guardiola's answer isn't surprising, but it does showcase how much he rates De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is the only player that was here before Guardiola came in, and has arguably been City's most important player since Guardiola did come in.

The Belgian was pivotal last season as City went on to win the Premier League title. He provided the game winning assist for Ilkay Gundogan against Aston Villa, which subsequently handed City the league title.

The pass was a pass arguably only Kevin De Bruyne could play when it comes to players in world football.

De Bruyne has the third most goal contributions under Pep Guardiola in his entire managerial career with 175 goals and assists. The Belgian is only behind Raheem Sterling and the great Lionel Messi.

The midfielder will no doubt be pivotal this season for City on the hunt for the Premier League again, but Pep Guardiola and De Bruyne will be hoping the Blue's can finally win the Champions League.

