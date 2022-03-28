John Stones Withdraws From England Camp and Returns to Manchester City Following Injury

The Football Association and England have confirmed that John Stones has returned to Manchester City as a precaution, following the injury sustained prior to international duty last weekend.

John Stones had originally been named in Gareth Southgate's England starting XI to face Switzerland at Wembley on the weekend, but withdrew from the selection due to an injury sustained during the pre-match warm-up.

In the time that has passed, Stones has continued to undergo assessments from England's medical team, and while the Three Lions do have another game scheduled for Tuesday night, it has now been confirmed that the Manchester City defender will play no part in the fixture.

On Monday night, statements from the Football Association, England, and Manchester City all confirmed that John Stones had withdrawn from the international camp and returned to the Premier League champions ahead of club duties this weekend.

A statement from the England national team on Monday night read: "John Stones has left the England camp and returned to Manchester City." "Having withdrawn from the starting line-up ahead of Saturday's 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley, the defender has continued to be assessed." "After today's session at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground, it was decided that Stones would play no part against Côte d'Ivoire on Tuesday and has returned to his club as a precaution." Manchester City followed suit with their own take on the England statement via their official website, and supporters will no doubt be encouraged by the reasoning behind the exit being described as a 'precaution'.

Speaking after the victory against Switzerland on Saturday night, Gareth Southgate told broadcasters that John Stones 'felt tightness' during the warm-up ahead of the match.

Southgate also clarified, much to the relief of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City supporters, that John Stones' problem is 'not too serious'.

The England manager said in full at the time, "He felt something in the warm-up. We don't think it's too serious. It's possible he could be okay for Tuesday (against Ivory Coast), but we didn't have time to assess it properly before the game (against Switzerland), so we didn't want to take any chance."

Manchester City will return to Premier League action next Saturday, when they travel north to face Burnley at Turf Moor, with just one point separating themselves and second-placed Liverpool in an intense top-flight title race.

