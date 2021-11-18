Man City Receive Key Fitness Boost - Star Forward Set for Individual Training Sessions Ahead of December Return

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres is set to begin individual training sessions ahead of an expected return to full training next month, according to a new report.

The 21-year-old suffered a muscle injury on international duty in October, as he injured his right metatarsal in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Torres, who joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2020, has been a key asset for Pep Guardiola over the past year, much down to his versatility in attack and ability to play anywhere across the front three.

The attacker has often received praise for his exploits down the middle for the Premier League champions in the absence of an out-and-out striker, as he made an impressive start to the season prior to his injury.

However, ahead of the return of club football this weekend, Manchester City have received a major fitness boost - with Torres ready to step up his rehabilitation from his foot fracture after flying back into Manchester on Tuesday by returning to individual training, as per Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

It has further been mentioned that the Spain international is hoping to return to action before the New Year despite previous reports suggesting that Torres was unlikely to feature for City before the turn of the year.

Despite having registered 16 goals and four assists in 43 outings for the Sky Blues since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium, Torres was often used as a squad player last season by Guardiola, who preferred playing the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden up top in the latter stages of the campaign.

Following Sergio Aguero's departure and with City left without a classical number nine in their ranks, Torres could stake a serious claim to regain his place in the starting XI if he gets up and running as soon as he returns to action.

Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff will look to slowly integrate Torres back into the side to avoid another spell on the sidelines for the forward, who has been in fine form for club and country since August. It hence remains unlikely that the Spaniard will be seen in action before January.

