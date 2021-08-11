Harry Kane Reinforces Desire to Join Man City This Summer During New Talks With Spurs Boss and Daniel Levy

Manchester City’s pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane has been no secret over the whole of the ongoing summer transfer window - and now, some interesting news has emerged.

After Harry Kane failed to report to Spurs training last Monday, some questions were raised about the striker’s tactics in attempting to force a move away from North London in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

However, after a social media statement from the striker boldly claimed, ‘I would never, and have never, refused to train’, some whispers of Harry Kane going on strike to force his way out of the club were silenced.

In recent days, some relatively bad news for Manchester City fans hit the airwaves as Alasdair Gold revealed 'noises' coming out of Harry Kane's camp hinting that he ‘wouldn’t be against’ signing a new deal with Tottenham.

However, given the fact that Harry Kane still has three years remaining in his current deal, it is unlikely that contract would get revisited any time soon.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

There has been some positive news emerging in recent hour for Manchester City fans however, as Twitter user @zeeshanclvx - who is seen by many to be accurate in the inside workings of transfer stories - has revealed that Daniel Levy and Spurs boss Nuno Espírito Santo have both been told as of Tuesday evening by the striker that his clear intentions are to leave Tottenham this summer.

It is claimed that Harry Kane's only desire as of now is to play under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and he has no intention of signing a new contract - as has been tentatively suggested elsewhere.

To compound that, @zeeshanclvx claims that Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak will now bring forward a proposal to Tottenham in the next weeks for the acquisition of the striker.

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

This twist in the story perhaps is not a surprise, however the rumblings of Harry Kane potentially committing his future to Tottenham would have come as a shock to the Manchester City board, and fans.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra