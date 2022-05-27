Report: Manchester United Debt Rises Up To 587 Million Euros In Latest Financial Accounts - Glazer Brothers Still Getting Paid Their Dividends

Manchester United have released their financial situation for the first trimester of 2022, which resulted in debt and has risen during the Glazer ownership to up to 587 million euros.

The Red Devils' latest accounts have shown the club's net debt has risen 11.8% compared to this time a year ago.

The accounts, for the three months ending March 31 this year, expose the net debt now standing at 582.47 million euros, up from 521.13 million euros.

While the long-term US debt has not changed, the rise included the credit facility which United have used to provide "financial flexibility" during the pandemic.

Despite the debt rise, dividends will be paid to shareholders once again, including the Glazers, on June 24.

Manchester United is recovering from the pandemic and has continued to increase their pace, also, with matchday revenue now coming back to normal compared to last years'.

According to reports from MEN: That has helped to total revenues rising by 29%, while commercial revenue has also gone up by 13%.

Those figures will have an impact on the club's budget this transfer window, with chief executive Richard Arnold saying the strength of that commercial operation is helping to fund investment in the club.

"Looking at the wider football landscape, we have seen significant developments in the reform of FIFA’s Agent Regulations, access criteria for UEFA club competitions post-2024 and UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

"Overall, these changes demonstrate a welcome trend towards stronger governance and greater financial sustainability in European football."

"Off the pitch, our revenues have continued to recover from the pandemic, reflecting the enduring strength of our commercial operations, which in turn support our ability to continue to invest in the club.”

