Fabrizio Romano: Erik Ten Hag Makes Decision On Anthony Martial's Manchester United Fate

Erik Ten Hag has decided on Anthony Martial's fate at Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There has already been a whole host of Red Devils who have left the club this summer as free agents and some more that have been sold. It was thought initially that Martial was one of the main candidates to be moved on in this transfer window, having not enjoyed good form since the 19/20 season.

The Frenchman went on loan after failing to get himself a regular spot in the first team at United. With La Liga side Sevilla, he managed one goal in his 12 appearances for the club - only digging himself into a deeper hole.

However, the arrival of a new manager at Old Trafford has given the 25-year-old a new opportunity for a fresh start - only aided by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the team's pre-season tour. Starting each of United's three friendlies so far, he has managed a goal in each from the striker position, and impressive ones at that

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that both the manager and the board do want to keep the forward, at least for this summer. Allegedly, this has been communicated to the player himself.

It is also said that two clubs were interested in signing Martial on loan previous to this decision, though it is unclear who these teams are.

