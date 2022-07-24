Report: RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko In Big Talks With Manchester United

Manchester United could be set to add a new striker to their ranks this summer with a surprise report emerging from an Austrain newspaper suggesting that RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko is in big talks with the Red Devils.

Small reports have been emerging in the last few days that have suggested that United are targeting a move for RB Salzburg young striker Sesko.

However no major outlet has reported the move as of this moment which has added to the speculation that a possible move may be agent driven to drive up interested and get a different move for the player.

Sesko is regarded as a striker with huge potential in years to come and has been impressing so far in Austria.

IMAGO / Fotostand

Sesko is a name that is well known amongst football manager players which is where most people are familiar with him from.

Sesko is listed as one of the biggest wonderkid strikers on the game and has a potential that is reflected in real world conversations too.

Now, according to Austrian newspaper Kurier, there are ‘big talks’ between player and United, the report saying;

“RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško is in ‘big’ talks with Manchester United, his agent is in London finalising the transfer.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon