BC Lions Release Former Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver
After a second-straight win for the BC Lions, they started the week by looking at their roster to adjust their offense. The team announced the release of wide receiver Travis Fulgham after three games.
Fulgham caught six-of-16 passes thrown this way for 98 yards and a touchdown with the Lions. He was signed in January.
From 2019 through 2021, Fulgham played for three teams in the NFL including the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. The Lions selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He finished his NFL career with 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. All those stats came during his 2020 campaign with the Eagles. He also played with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins before the CFL.
During Fulgham’s four seasons at Old Dominion, he made 128 receptions for 2,044 yards and 18 touchdowns in 47 games. In 2018, he was named to Conference USA’s second team after a career-high 63 catches for 1,083 yards and nine scores for the Monarchs.
BC now has seven receivers on the roster and will need to add another player in Fulgham’s place. Fellow receiver Jevon Cottoy was on the one-game injured list and receiver Keon Hatcher is on the six-game injured list.
The Lions are 2-1 and are at home on Thursday to face the 0-3 Edmonton Elks.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
