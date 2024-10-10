Edmonton Elks Name New Starting Quarterback, Bethel-Thompson Won’t Suit Up
The Edmonton Elks quarterback position continues to see more change than the weather as Tre Ford is back as the starter.
Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson made the news official on Wednesday that Ford will be taking the top spot on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders. Ford’s backup will be Jarret Doege and former starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson won’t dress for the game.
This season, Bethel-Thompson is third in the league in passing yards with 3,748 yards and second in touchdown passes with 24. With all of the instability of quarterbacks coming in and out of lineups, he is tied for the most games played in 2024 with 16.
Ford has only started four games this season and has completed 71% of his passes for 604 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions. He has also rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries.
The surprising move was not Ford getting the start as there had been speculation of a contract extension potentially coming his way from Edmonton, but that Bethel-Thompson won’t even have a chance to play in the game. It’s a clear signal from the organization that the Elks want to move forward with Ford in the future and make Bethel-Thompson the past.
Doege is more of a wild card as he is only in his second season in the CFL, but he got some playing time last season for the Elks, passing for 587 yards and four touchdowns to four interceptions. He has experience on the field, but this season, he has only appeared in two games with no stats. Edmonton might be looking to see if he would be a good backup in the future.
The Elks and Stampeders kick off on Saturday at 3:00 pm EST. Both teams were eliminated from playoff contention last week with their losses.
