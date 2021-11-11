Indiana's 2022 Recruiting Class No. 15 in First Sports Illustrated Rankings
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Now that recruits have gone from verbal commitments to signing on the dotted line, Sports Illustrated released its first class rankings for the Class of 2022.
Indiana signed three players on Wednesday, guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn, and forward Kaleb Banks. SI ranked their class No. 15 overall.
Hood-Schifino is a 6-foot-5 guard who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida. Gunn, a star at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, is also a guard. Kaleb Banks is a 6-foot-8 forward from Lawrenceville, Ga.
Ohio State had the Big Ten's highest ranked class, checking in at No. 7. Michigan is at No. 10, the only other league team ranked ahead of the Hoosiers. Penn State ranked No. 24, and Michigan State rounded out their rankings at No. 25.
Here are the rankings, with Big Ten teams in bold.
- Duke
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- USC
- Ohio State
- UCLA
- North Carolina
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Villanova
- Houston
- Syracuse
- Indiana
- Baylor
- LSU
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Vanderbilt
- Penn State
- Michigan State
