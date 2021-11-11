Indiana's 2022 Recruiting Class No. 15 in First Sports Illustrated Rankings

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated released its first 2022 basketball recruiting rankings on Thursday, and Indiana checked in at No. 15. Indiana is the third-highest Big Ten team in the rankings, Mike Woodson's first full class since taking over the Hoosiers' program in late March.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Now that recruits have gone from verbal commitments to signing on the dotted line, Sports Illustrated released its first class rankings for the Class of 2022.

    Indiana signed three players on Wednesday, guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn, and forward Kaleb Banks. SI ranked their class No. 15 overall. 

    Hood-Schifino is a 6-foot-5 guard who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida. Gunn, a star at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, is also a guard. Kaleb Banks is a 6-foot-8 forward from Lawrenceville, Ga.

    Ohio State had the Big Ten's highest ranked class, checking in at No. 7. Michigan is at No. 10, the only other league team ranked ahead of the Hoosiers. Penn State ranked No. 24, and Michigan State rounded out their rankings at No. 25.

    Here are the rankings, with Big Ten teams in bold.

    1. Duke
    2. Arkansas 
    3. Alabama
    4. Kansas
    5. Kentucky
    6. USC
    7. Ohio State
    8. UCLA
    9. North Carolina
    10. Michigan
    11. Virginia
    12. Villanova
    13. Houston
    14. Syracuse
    15. Indiana
    16. Baylor
    17. LSU
    18. Miami
    19. Notre Dame
    20. Florida
    21. Florida State
    22. Oregon
    23. Vanderbilt
    24. Penn State
    25. Michigan State
