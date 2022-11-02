Skip to main content
Kansas Suspends Bill Self, Top Assistant; Both Will be Back by Indiana Game

The NCAA's long investigation into the Kansas basketball program has been going on for five years, and it's not over yet. The school self-imposed sanctions on Wednesday, and coach Bill Self and his top assistant have been suspended for four games. They will be back in time for Indiana's game at Kansas on Dec. 17.
The NCAA's long and drawn-out investigation into the Kansas basketball program hasn't come to any resolution yet, but the Jayhawks took the first step in bracing for sanctions by self-imposing some punishment on Wednesday.

According to multiple sources, Kansas coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the season. They will miss a high-profile game with Duke on Nov. 15, but will be back in plenty of time for the Dec. 17 showdown with No. 13 Indiana in Lawrence, Kan.

The sanctions are based on an NCAA investigation that goes all the way back to 2017. Kansas came up in an FBI investigation into the sport, with the NCAA claiming that Self and Townsend “embraced, welcomed and encouraged” representatives of Adidas, KU’s long-time apparel partner, recruiting players on the program’s behalf, an effort that allegedly involved improper benefits.

Self, who turns 60 in December, has been the head coach at Kansas since 2003. he has won two national championships at Kansas, in 2008 and last spring. He has won 763 career games. He coached at Illinois from 2000-03 and was at Tulsa and Oral Roberts before that.

Norm Roberts, a Kansas assistant since 2012, will be he head coach during the suspensions.

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions,” Self said in a statement through the university. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.”

Self will miss the Monday home opener Omaha and Nov. 10 game against North Dakota State in Lawrence. The biggest game they'll miss is a neutral-site showdown with Duke in Indianapolis on Nov. 15, and a home game against Southern Utah on Nov. 18. 

Kansas coach Bill Self argues a call with an official. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas and the NCAA have been going round and round since 2019, when the first notice of allegations was delivered to the school. The program faces five Level I infractions — the NCAA’s most serious charges — along with a charge of head coach responsibility and a lack of institutional control tag.

Kansas made sure Self and Townsend stayed home during live recruiting periods from April to July this year as the NCAA continued its lengthy probe. the university also listed that sanction as part of its self-discipline.

Kansas is also reducing official visits, and will lose a total of thre scholarships over the next three seasons, and is taking a “six-week ban on recruiting communications, a six-week ban on unofficial visits and a thirteen-day reduction in the number of permissible recruiting days during the 2022–23 calendar year,” according to the release. 

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said. “Until then, we will continue to focus on supporting our outstanding Men’s Basketball student-athletes and coaches. Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach during the first four games. Per confidentiality guidelines related to infraction cases, we are unable to comment in depth until there is full resolution of this matter.”

Jeff Goodman reported that the NCAA likely won't penalize Kansas until after the 2022-23 season. Kansas is ranked No. 5 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls. 

Indiana and Kansas are playing a home-and-home series. Kansas will play in Bloomington in December of 2023. 

The two schools each have great basketball histories. Indiana has won five national championship — in 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981 and 1987 — and Kansas has won four titles. The Jayhawks won in 1952, 1988, 2008 and 2022, and have been a national runner-up six times.

Indiana's first two titles came with wins over Kansas. The two schools have met 14 times, with Indiana winning eight games. The most recent game was on Nov. 11, 2016, when Indiana won 103-99 in overtime in Hawaii.

  • INDIANA 2022-23 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Indiana basketball schedule for this season, with dates, gametimes and TV information. CLICK HERE
  • WOODSON ON RECRUITING: Montverde Academy teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau are the Big Ten's top-ranked incoming recruits for the 2022-23 college basketball season. On Inside Indiana basketball with Don Fischer, coach Mike Woodson offered insight into their recruitment to Indiana. CLICK HERE

