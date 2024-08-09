Bob Cousy Claims Team USA Coach Steve Kerr Has 'Bias' Against Boston Celtics
NBA legend Bob Cousy spent the majority of his career with the Boston Celtics, an organization he's willing to back at a moment's notice.
Cousy is outspoken about Boston, whether it's expressing love or defending the heavy hatred. The Celtics and Team USA men's basketball are not mixing well, as NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was not selected for the roster while Jayson Tatum receives minimal action.
Not only has Tatum's lack of playing time caused an uproar on social media, but Cousy ranted to the Boston Globe about coach Steve Kerr's rotational issues.
“Tatum is on the cover of Sports Illustrated this month. Any experts that I’ve read lately have chosen him in the top five, and sometimes No. 1 in the [expletive] world," Cousy said. "Now Kerr is telling the world that he doesn’t agree."
The greatest example of Kerr's deemed struggles is Tatum's DNP-CD against Serbia in the group phase and semifinals. The Golden State Warriors attempted to address the benching on numerous occasions, resulting in even more backlash.
In a 40-minute game, if you can’t find five minutes to play somebody on the team without hurting yourself…When Kerr did it last week, he was in no danger of losing the game, but in this case they got down by 17 points and he’s got to worry about losing the game. And then to not let Tatum get off the bench — to me, there’s got to be some kind of bias that he’s got against the Celtics.”
Team USA faces off against France Saturday for the gold medal, a matchup that Cousy clearly hopes to see Tatum in.
