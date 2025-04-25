Detroit Pistons "Bad Boy" Proudly Endorses Draymond Green In Any Era
Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green was in the news again more for his physical play more than production earlier this week.
During Game 2 against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, he was involved in several near-altercations. While it was criticized by Rockets fans, one former NBA player had no issue with it.
Ex-Detroit Pistons player Rick Mahorn, a member of the two-time champion Bad Boys teams from the 1980s, was overly complimentary of Green during an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Green, a Flint, Mich., native, learned his roughhouse play as a ball boy with the Pistons while growing up.
It led Mahorn to saying he feels Green could play in any era, even the 1980s and `90s.
"Could he have played in our era? He’s a basketball player," Mahorn said of Green. "He learned from the Bad Boys. A Flintstone native… It’s not different, he’s just incorporating his style.”
Green has every bit of Mahorn's tenacity. Many have also called Green a newer version of Dennis Rodman, another Bad Boy with the Pistons. The only difference is Green may have just a little more scoring ability.
