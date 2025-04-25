Back In The Day NBA

Detroit Pistons "Bad Boy" Proudly Endorses Draymond Green In Any Era

Shandel Richardson

Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green was in the news again more for his physical play more than production earlier this week.

During Game 2 against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, he was involved in several near-altercations. While it was criticized by Rockets fans, one former NBA player had no issue with it.

Ex-Detroit Pistons player Rick Mahorn, a member of the two-time champion Bad Boys teams from the 1980s, was overly complimentary of Green during an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. Green, a Flint, Mich., native, learned his roughhouse play as a ball boy with the Pistons while growing up.

It led Mahorn to saying he feels Green could play in any era, even the 1980s and `90s.

"Could he have played in our era? He’s a basketball player," Mahorn said of Green. "He learned from the Bad Boys. A Flintstone native… It’s not different, he’s just incorporating his style.”

Green has every bit of Mahorn's tenacity. Many have also called Green a newer version of Dennis Rodman, another Bad Boy with the Pistons. The only difference is Green may have just a little more scoring ability.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

Reggie Miller reduced to tears by ex-teammate

Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel

Chris Webber, Allen Iverson once hazed a Sixers rookie

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com