Michael Cooper Adds To Lakers-Celtics Rivalry While Accepting Jersey Retirement
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Cooper has a big year coming up.
In October he will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Then, in January the Lakers are retiring his jersey No. 21. It is set to join the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.
"I have always played this game for the love of the game. First, being named to the Hall of Fame, I thought the dream had ended right there," Cooper said on his Showtime With Coop podcast. "The Lakers yesterday have bestowed upon me probably one of the most prestigious awards any athlete can get playing for an organization. They are going to retire my jersey on January 13."
Cooper believes his jersey hanging in the rafters is the proudest moment of his career.
"That there is the ultimate award because what that means is every time you walk into a game where the Lakers play at home, the No. 21 will be hung up there," Cooper said. My kids, my grandkids, great grandkids, every time they go to a Laker game, they will see their grandfather."
Cooper was gracious of the honor.
"I appreciate the Lakers. I could have left, but loyalty is worth something to me," Cooper said. "I left a lot of skin and hair at the Forum. I had loyalty to the team that first drafted me."
He then said something all Lakers fans will cherish forever.
"I really don't like f***ing Boston," Cooper said, "But, they know how to honor their players. Teams win championships, not individuals."
Cooper played for the Lakers when they were known as "Showtime."
Cooper remembers working out a kid before the draft and telling the Lakers organization the kid had it all. His name was Kobe Bryant.
"I wish Kobe would be there, but he will be there in spirit, Cooper said, "It would be nice. I'm loving this man, hard work pays off.
"This is the year of the Coop."