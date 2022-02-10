Who Is Hugo Ekitike? Facts & Footage Of Teen Ace Eyed By Real Madrid & England's Big 6

Hugo Ekitike is a player with a massive future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old has been a professional footballer for less than two years, but he has already hit 10 goals in France and rejected a transfer to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle agreed a deal worth up to £33m ($45m) with his current club Reims in January, but the player opted to stay.

Perhaps Ekitike was waiting for a better offer?

Future proposals are expected to be plentiful, with 90min.com reporting this week that there was an army of scouts tracking his progress as Reims thrashed Bordeaux 5-0 on Sunday.

Among the clubs said to have watched him at the weekend were every member of England's Big Six - Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs.

Real Madrid and Newcastle, who have seemingly not yet admitted defeat, also reportedly had scouts in attendance.

Ekitike scored in Sunday's big win to make it nine goals in 19 Ligue 1 games this season. He has also produced two assists in France's top division this term.

On a cautionary note though, Ekitike has been sent off on two occasions this season too, including once for a foolish (but pretty tame) head-butt against Thaon.

Hugo Ekitike pictured in action for Stade de Reims in a pre-season game last year IMAGO/foto2press

Who Is Hugo Ekitike?

Ekitike was born in Reims, France and is proud to represent his hometown club.

He joined Stade de Reims in 2013 after spending half a decade with Cormontreuil FC.

The two-time France Under 20 international is a versatile forward who can play on the right, left or through the middle.

He is a talented finisher with a decent turn of pace. Standing at 189cm, he is also competent in the air.

Despite possessing more than his fair share of ability, Ekitike is far from arrogant, according to a former coach by the name of Nano.

"At Cormontreuil, he scored a lot of goals without ever getting carried away," Nano told GOAL. "For example, he would never be able to say how many goals he had scored in a tournament.

"He was a winner who didn't show off, always listening to improve himself but not to be the number one. In matches, if he could make a pass despite being in front of the goal, he wouldn't hesitate, because he knew that it was the most intelligent choice."

You can check out some of Ekitike's best goals and moments in the video below.