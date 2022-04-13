Skip to main content

Baffling Stefan Savic Stat After Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester City

Stefan Savic played the role of chief villain during Wednesday's ugly clash between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Playing against his former club, Savic managed to stay on the pitch for the whole match despite placing himself in the middle of a mass brawl in the second half.

Remarkably, Savic only received a yellow card after pulling Jack Grealish's hair and aiming a head-butt at Raheem Sterling.

What is even more baffling was that the match stats showed that over both legs of the quarter-final, which City won 1-0 on aggregate, Savic did not commit a single foul.

His yellow card was issued for 'unsporting behavior'.

Although it is not clear whether this was for his hair-pull or his head-butt, both of those incidents occurred after the game had been paused, hence why they did not constitute a foul.

Diego Simeone's Atletico have previously been dubbed masters of the dark arts.

Perhaps this was a perfect example to back up that title.

They didn't quite do enough to win, but Savic - who also clashed with Grealish in the first leg - was able to do so much to unsettle his opponents without facing a meaningful consequence from the officials.

It remains to be seen whether he will face any retrospective action from UEFA.

Stefan Savic pictured appearing to head-butt Raheem Sterling

Stefan Savic pictured appearing to head-butt Raheem Sterling

Stefan Savic pictured appearing to head-butt Raheem Sterling
News

Baffling Stefan Savic Stat After Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales15 minutes ago
Stefan Savic pictured pulling the hair of Jack Grealish during Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid in April 2022
Watch

Stefan Savic Pulls Jack Grealish's Hair Before Police React To Another Bust-Up Between Pair

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
An action shot from Real Madrid vs Manchester City in February 2020
News

UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Dates: Real Madrid Travel To Man City In First Leg

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Phil Foden is tended to by Manchester City medical staff following a clash with Atletico Madrid defender Felipe in April 2022
News

Man City's Phil Foden Passes Concussion Check After Clash With Atletico Madrid Defender Felipe

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Scarfs are pictured on sale at Wanda Metropolitano ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League second leg against Manchester City in April 2022
News

Atletico Madrid's Partial Stadium Closure Order Suspended Ahead Of Man City Second Leg

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Arsenal fans pictured holding up "EMERY OUT" posters at Unai Emery's final game as the club's manager in November 2019
News

Spanish Journalist Sends Warning To Arsenal Fans As He Praises Villarreal Boss Unai Emery

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Karim Benzema pictured in March 2022
News

Chelsea Knocked Out By Real Madrid's Oldest Team In Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Etienne Capoue pictured dancing a locker room table after Villarreal knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League
Watch

Villarreal Party In Locker Room After Knocking Bayern Munich Out Of Champions League

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel (left) pictured complaining to referee Szymon Marciniak after Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid
News

Bitter Thomas Tuchel Blasts Referee Szymon Marciniak After Real Madrid Eliminate Chelsea From UCL

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago