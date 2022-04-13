Baffling Stefan Savic Stat After Atletico Madrid Vs Manchester City

Stefan Savic played the role of chief villain during Wednesday's ugly clash between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

Playing against his former club, Savic managed to stay on the pitch for the whole match despite placing himself in the middle of a mass brawl in the second half.

Remarkably, Savic only received a yellow card after pulling Jack Grealish's hair and aiming a head-butt at Raheem Sterling.

What is even more baffling was that the match stats showed that over both legs of the quarter-final, which City won 1-0 on aggregate, Savic did not commit a single foul.

His yellow card was issued for 'unsporting behavior'.

Although it is not clear whether this was for his hair-pull or his head-butt, both of those incidents occurred after the game had been paused, hence why they did not constitute a foul.

Diego Simeone's Atletico have previously been dubbed masters of the dark arts.

Perhaps this was a perfect example to back up that title.

They didn't quite do enough to win, but Savic - who also clashed with Grealish in the first leg - was able to do so much to unsettle his opponents without facing a meaningful consequence from the officials.

It remains to be seen whether he will face any retrospective action from UEFA.