Bayern Munich And Liverpool Agree €32m + €6m + €3m Transfer Deal For Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool in a deal worth between €32 million (£35.1m) and €41m (£27.4m).

Mane is leaving Anfield after six years in which he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

He had just over 12 months left to run on his current contract, hence why Bayern have been able to sign the 30-year-old for a fairly modest sum.

Bayern will pay Liverpool €32m up front, as reported by BBC Sport, plus a further €6m subject to him playing a set number of games for the Bundesliga club.

The final €3m that Bayern may eventually pay Liverpool for Mane is based on individual and team achievements.

Sadio Mane pictured in a Liverpool kit in front of a giant Bayern Munich logo

Sadio Mane is leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer

Liverpool paid Southampton £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons when they signed Mane in 2016.

He has since established himself as a modern-day Liverpool great, scoring over 100 goals.

Mane is currently seen as bookmakers as the second-favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or, although Karim Benzema appears to be a shoo-in.

