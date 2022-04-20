Skip to main content

Bruno Fernandes Issues Apology After Man United's Loss At Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes issued an apology after featuring in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday.

United were outplayed in every department at Anfield, where they had just one shot on target and a measly 28% possession.

But despite accepting that United's performance was nowhere near acceptable, Fernandes rejected the suggestion that it was down to a lack of effort.

"I apologize to the fans. It will never be enough but it's all we can do," he told Sky Sports. "They deserve much more from us.

"I think everyone gave 100% and put the effort in, but we did not play well enough.

"Liverpool are fighting for the title, that's the difference. We're fighting for nothing. We have to look inside and try to understand what is going wrong."

United have five games left to play this season, starting with a trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Victory in all of their remaining matches may not even be enough to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool

But when asked if United's players were wishing that their season could end now, Fernandes replied: "No, that cannot happen.

"If someone doesn't want to compete they should stay out of the team.

"We have to at least fight for the badge."

United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, described the game as "embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating".

Liverpool have now beaten United 9-0 on aggregate this season, having won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Old Trafford in October.

There is currently 22 points between United and Liverpool, who have played a game fewer, and Rangnick said: "We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now."

Rangnick will leave the manager's job at the end of the season when he is expected to be replaced by Erik ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Bruno Fernandes Issues Apology After Man United's Loss At Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Roy Keane pictured in January 2022
News

Manchester United Made Roy Keane Angry But Now They Just Make Him Sad

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic is held up by his Fulham teammates as they celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League in April 2022
News

Fulham Promoted To EPL As Championship Record-Breaker Aleksandar Mitrovic Hits 40th Goal

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Breaks EPL Record As Liverpool Seal 9-0 Aggregate Win Over Man United

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United
Watch

Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
Watch

Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Phil Jones pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 home loss against Wolves in January 2022
News

Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Explains Phil Jones Decision After Switching To 5-3-2 Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021
News

Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago