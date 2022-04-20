Bruno Fernandes Issues Apology After Man United's Loss At Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes issued an apology after featuring in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday.

United were outplayed in every department at Anfield, where they had just one shot on target and a measly 28% possession.

But despite accepting that United's performance was nowhere near acceptable, Fernandes rejected the suggestion that it was down to a lack of effort.

"I apologize to the fans. It will never be enough but it's all we can do," he told Sky Sports. "They deserve much more from us.

"I think everyone gave 100% and put the effort in, but we did not play well enough.

"Liverpool are fighting for the title, that's the difference. We're fighting for nothing. We have to look inside and try to understand what is going wrong."

United have five games left to play this season, starting with a trip to Arsenal on Saturday.

Victory in all of their remaining matches may not even be enough to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

But when asked if United's players were wishing that their season could end now, Fernandes replied: "No, that cannot happen.

"If someone doesn't want to compete they should stay out of the team.

"We have to at least fight for the badge."

United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, described the game as "embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating".

Liverpool have now beaten United 9-0 on aggregate this season, having won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Old Trafford in October.

There is currently 22 points between United and Liverpool, who have played a game fewer, and Rangnick said: "We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now."

Rangnick will leave the manager's job at the end of the season when he is expected to be replaced by Erik ten Hag.