Cody Gakpo Handed Liverpool Debut Against Wolves As Jurgen Klopp Names Strong XI In FA Cup

Cody Gakpo will make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Wolves.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven on January 1 for a transfer fee in the region of £37 million.

Gakpo has not had any game time since Holland's penalty-shootout loss to Argentina at the World Cup more than four weeks ago.

The forward scored three goals in five matches at Qatar 2022.

Gakpo will start up front against Wolves alongside Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in a three-man attack.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has often rested his star players in the early rounds of domestic cup competitions.

But the Reds boss has decided to select what appears to be his strongest side available on this occasion.

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season but had been knocked out before the fifth round in five of the previous six years.

Cody Gakpo pictured at Anfield shortly before making his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup game against Wolves in January 2023

Cody Gakpo pictured at Anfield shortly before making his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup game against Wolves

Liverpool
Liverpool
Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton

