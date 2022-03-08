Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Stays Late On Return To Man United Training After Missing Derby With Injury

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with his Manchester United teammates on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old had missed Sunday's 4-1 Manchester derby defeat by City because of a hip flexor injury, according to United manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo did not attend the game, choosing to fly to Portugal for the weekend instead of watching his teammates at the Etihad Stadium.

But he was pictured back at United's Carrington training ground on Tuesday.

He was seen arriving driving his Cadillac Escalade, with The Sun reporting that his security team were following close behind.

The Sun also claim that Ronaldo was the last United player to leave training later in the day.

Having returned to training, it seems likely that Ronaldo will be back in contention for a place in Rangnick's team when United host Tottenham on Saturday.

Three days after facing their top-four rivals, United will take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 contest.

Ronaldo has a prolific record against Atletico, having scored 25 goals against them, including two hat-tricks in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the warm-up ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Man United in February 2022

