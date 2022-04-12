Everton's Dele Alli Celebrates His Birthday With Former Tottenham Teammates

Dele Alli left Tottenham to join Everton in January but he clearly still has a lot of friends at his former club.

The two-time PFA Young Player of the Year tuned 26 on Monday and he chose to celebrate that birthday with three Spurs players.

Dele was pictured dining and smiling with Eric Dier, Pierluigi Gollini, Son Heung-min and Ryan Sessegnon.

The photos were posted on Dele's Instagram account, where he wrote: "Good to catch up with some of my bros".

Midfielder Dele received lots of well wishes from fellow soccer stars on Instagram.

He re-shared photo messages from Ben Chilwell, Jack Grealish, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Kyle Walker and James Maddison.

But he did not share any messages from current Everton teammates.

Dele has endured an underwhelming start to his Toffees career.

He has only featured in six matches for the Merseyside club so far, all as a substitute, and has ended up on the losing side five times.

Dele's fifth outing for Everton came against his former club in a 5-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March.

Dele Alli (center) pictured in action for Everton against Tottenham in March 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Jacques Feeney

Tottenham supporters gave him a very warm welcome.

Dele later applauded the home fans while walking off the pitch, when Spurs captain Hugo Lloris greeted him and urged him to get closer to those supporters.

Due to the last-minute nature of his transfer to Everton, Dele had not previously been given an opportunity to say goodbye to the Spurs crowd.

Lloris walked with Dele towards Tottenham's giant single-tier south stand, before leaving his former teammate to soak up a precious moment alone.